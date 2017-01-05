About MTS Broadcasting

A little History!

WCEM AM 1240 went on the air as WCMD AM 1240 “The Voice of The Shoreman” on November 11, 1947. The various formats of WCEM AM have been Continuous Country, Talk Radio, Gospel and as an ESPN affiliate. WCEM AM’s current format is Adult Standards. WCEM AM produces local talk shows and broadcasts a variety of local events.

WCEM FM 106.3 began airing on the FM band on January 29, 1968. WCEM FM has always been an Adult Contemporary station, only changing its music as the years progressed and its slogan from time to time; WCEM FM 106.3 Adult Contemporary; WCEM FM 106.3 The Shore’s Best Mix; to 106.3 The Heat.

WCEM AM and WCEM FM were located at “The Pines” and continues to broadcast from that location today (2 Bay Street).

WCEM AM and WCEM FM have been owned by MTS Broadcasting, L.C. since September 1993. The stations have always been privately owned. Some of the previous ownership names are Samuel Cannon, Jr., F. Phillips Williamson, Dr. Lawrence Maryanov; Joseph Goldstein; and VerStandig Broadcasting.

WAAI FM 100.9 was a new station in Dorchester County and began filling the airwaves with country music on June 1, 1989. WAAI FM has stayed true to its roots and continues to play a variety of old and new country, gospel music and NASCAR updates during the week.

WTDK FM 107.1 began in Federalsburg, Maryland on December 2, 1978 under the call letters of WCTD and played country music. In 1989 the call letters were changed to WDLE FM, in 1991 another call letter change to WQMR. WWPL were the call letters in 1993 for 107.1 and finally in 1995 the call letters were changed to WTDK and remain today. WTDK FM plays oldies music as well as some specialty shows that specialize in songs from the Doo Wop days!

WAAI FM and WTDK FM broadcast from our studios at 2 Bay Street in Cambridge, Maryland with their sister stations, WCEM AM and WCEM FM.